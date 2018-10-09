Class of 2019: Tape Watch/Where We Are

With senior tape becoming more readily available, it's that time... a tape watch/strategy post! As always, click the prospect's name for the tape that I could find. Highlights linked when available, otherwise usually a link to the kid's Hudl landing page; easiest way to get senior tape in that case is to click "Newest" as the sorting toggle. The Commitments QB Hunter Johnson -- I know it's a technicality to include him on this list, but just like to watch his tape whenever possible. We got us a good one, hopefully we can build the team around him to compete for titles. SB Thomas Gordon (no highlights, just multiple games) -- still doesn't run great, but is making plays at the "big boy Texas football" level. Flashes the ability to block and should be a good, versatile addition to our superbacks room. WR Wayne Dennis -- better. Still a ways to go, but miles better than his junior tape. Not "fast fast," but seems like a big, lanky kid who could continue growing into his frame. WR Bryce Kirtz (no highlights, just a handful of plays) -- been catching a lot of headlines, but not a lot of tape out there just yet. Seems to have the speed and athleticism to contribute immediately out of the slot. Looking forward to seeing more tape when available. OL Conrad Rowley (bunch of individual games) -- big ol' dude who has some athleticism/fluidity and plays with a little nasty. Don't see many pass sets, but aggressive in the run game. At the very least glad to see more size added to our OL room. OL Connor Foster -- kind of hilarious seeing a kid that size wearing 85 and running routes. He's in the Blake Hance mold, but has better size than Hance did out of high school (both in terms of "right now" size and length/growth potential). Will take some time to grow and learn OL technique, but this is the kind of kid that Wisconsin turns into an All-American OT. Hopefully we can get somewhere close to that with him. The trend toward recruiting more size continues. OL Zachary Franks (also has a bunch of individual games on his Hudl page) -- has some work to do on strength and technique, but that's how tackle prospects are supposed to look: big, long arms, lean levers. Could make very nice bookends with Foster. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore -- not a lot there in terms of technique, but a hell of a lot of athleticism to go with a high motor. Not sure if he has the size/length to be an everydown DE, but the skills are there to play rush end. Add him to Coach Long's stable. DL Jason Gold (individual games) -- not a ton of tape, but pretty easy to see why he was so highly recruited. Big kid that flashes the ability to bend and press. Fluid in space for his size. Frame looks like it can carry additional weight. Another big kid making "big boy" plays at a high level in Texas. DL Duke Olges -- another very large kid who seems like he could grow even more. HS OL just can't really handle the size/speed combo. Fun to watch him wreck havoc in the backfield over and over. Not hard to see why he got so many offers as well. LB Bryce Gallagher -- flown under the radar because of his early commitment, but there's a reason he had BC, Duke, and Vandy offers when he committed to NU over a year ago (September 2017). Kid is a flat-ass Dude. Competition isn't great, but he's just flying around the field. He's a better, longer athlete than his brother. Would also be a tremendous superback. LB Michael Jansey (multiple games) -- a pretty good, sudden athlete in his own right but seems a bit more linear than Gallagher. Should fit in nicely as a Mike/Will prospect. Timmy the Tackler has a couple nice additions already. DB Rod Heard -- fast, versatile athlete. Enough speed to be a threat in the return game. Can trigger on the ball and flip his hips. Was previously a little confused by the Michigan offer, but not anymore. Good prospect. DB Corien Azema (two games) -- yet another high-quality athlete in the secondary. Fast and physical. Special teams missile at worst. Flashes enough to make you wonder about putting him at RB in a pinch. [Couldn't find tape on D'Antonio or Mitchell] Takeaways: the committed class is solid, though I do worry somewhat that our elite athletes seem to again be heavily weighted to the defense. Unless... The Board From the outside, it appears that the remaining 2019 board is pretty thin and occupied by high-quality prospects. Always a possible flip, decommitment, etc., but seems like we are focused on the following: RB Aaron Young (multiple games) -- would probably walk in and start right away, both because he's a quality prospect and our RB depth isn't great after Larkin's DQ. Brother at Rutgers might keep them in the game and seems intrigued by Penn State. Overall doesn't seem to know what he wants, so tough to read what he might do... but would love him in Evanston. WR Genson Hooper-Price -- big, long athlete with very good speed (although the tape sometimes seems a bit wonky). The kind of WR we aren't used to getting here at NU. Down to NU and Notre Dame, but seems to be getting slow played by Kelly and Company. We have a good shot here, but might have to hold on through Signing Day if he does commit. LB Nick Jackson -- high quality athlete. No question about his abilities on tape. Another kid for whom NU seems in a good spot (early offer, multiple visits, best friend on the basketball team), but is a very tough read. Not a big fan of officials to Duke and Virginia (I think... can't re-confirm) without a return to NU (where he has yet to take an official). Seems to be waiting on "name" offers to me, but would welcome him to Evanston with open arms. There's a handful of other guys who would be great additions, but where I don't think we have much of a realistic chance (i.e. Malik Washington and Raymond Woodie). The three above seem like viable possibilities, but are each a pretty tough read right now. All in all, this is another solid class that has a chance to become excellent if we can add at least a couple guys from the second group.