Class of 2019: Tape Watch/Where We Are

Discussion in 'Wildcat Football Board' started by gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 11:05 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    With senior tape becoming more readily available, it's that time... a tape watch/strategy post! As always, click the prospect's name for the tape that I could find. Highlights linked when available, otherwise usually a link to the kid's Hudl landing page; easiest way to get senior tape in that case is to click "Newest" as the sorting toggle.

    The Commitments

    QB Hunter Johnson -- I know it's a technicality to include him on this list, but just like to watch his tape whenever possible. We got us a good one, hopefully we can build the team around him to compete for titles.

    SB Thomas Gordon (no highlights, just multiple games) -- still doesn't run great, but is making plays at the "big boy Texas football" level. Flashes the ability to block and should be a good, versatile addition to our superbacks room.

    WR Wayne Dennis -- better. Still a ways to go, but miles better than his junior tape. Not "fast fast," but seems like a big, lanky kid who could continue growing into his frame.

    WR Bryce Kirtz (no highlights, just a handful of plays) -- been catching a lot of headlines, but not a lot of tape out there just yet. Seems to have the speed and athleticism to contribute immediately out of the slot. Looking forward to seeing more tape when available.

    OL Conrad Rowley (bunch of individual games) -- big ol' dude who has some athleticism/fluidity and plays with a little nasty. Don't see many pass sets, but aggressive in the run game. At the very least glad to see more size added to our OL room.

    OL Connor Foster -- kind of hilarious seeing a kid that size wearing 85 and running routes. He's in the Blake Hance mold, but has better size than Hance did out of high school (both in terms of "right now" size and length/growth potential). Will take some time to grow and learn OL technique, but this is the kind of kid that Wisconsin turns into an All-American OT. Hopefully we can get somewhere close to that with him. The trend toward recruiting more size continues.

    OL Zachary Franks (also has a bunch of individual games on his Hudl page) -- has some work to do on strength and technique, but that's how tackle prospects are supposed to look: big, long arms, lean levers. Could make very nice bookends with Foster.

    DL Adetomiwa Adebawore -- not a lot there in terms of technique, but a hell of a lot of athleticism to go with a high motor. Not sure if he has the size/length to be an everydown DE, but the skills are there to play rush end. Add him to Coach Long's stable.

    DL Jason Gold (individual games) -- not a ton of tape, but pretty easy to see why he was so highly recruited. Big kid that flashes the ability to bend and press. Fluid in space for his size. Frame looks like it can carry additional weight. Another big kid making "big boy" plays at a high level in Texas.

    DL Duke Olges -- another very large kid who seems like he could grow even more. HS OL just can't really handle the size/speed combo. Fun to watch him wreck havoc in the backfield over and over. Not hard to see why he got so many offers as well.

    LB Bryce Gallagher -- flown under the radar because of his early commitment, but there's a reason he had BC, Duke, and Vandy offers when he committed to NU over a year ago (September 2017). Kid is a flat-ass Dude. Competition isn't great, but he's just flying around the field. He's a better, longer athlete than his brother. Would also be a tremendous superback.

    LB Michael Jansey (multiple games) -- a pretty good, sudden athlete in his own right but seems a bit more linear than Gallagher. Should fit in nicely as a Mike/Will prospect. Timmy the Tackler has a couple nice additions already.

    DB Rod Heard -- fast, versatile athlete. Enough speed to be a threat in the return game. Can trigger on the ball and flip his hips. Was previously a little confused by the Michigan offer, but not anymore. Good prospect.

    DB Corien Azema (two games) -- yet another high-quality athlete in the secondary. Fast and physical. Special teams missile at worst. Flashes enough to make you wonder about putting him at RB in a pinch.

    [Couldn't find tape on D'Antonio or Mitchell]

    Takeaways: the committed class is solid, though I do worry somewhat that our elite athletes seem to again be heavily weighted to the defense. Unless...

    The Board

    From the outside, it appears that the remaining 2019 board is pretty thin and occupied by high-quality prospects. Always a possible flip, decommitment, etc., but seems like we are focused on the following:

    RB Aaron Young (multiple games) -- would probably walk in and start right away, both because he's a quality prospect and our RB depth isn't great after Larkin's DQ. Brother at Rutgers might keep them in the game and seems intrigued by Penn State. Overall doesn't seem to know what he wants, so tough to read what he might do... but would love him in Evanston.

    WR Genson Hooper-Price -- big, long athlete with very good speed (although the tape sometimes seems a bit wonky). The kind of WR we aren't used to getting here at NU. Down to NU and Notre Dame, but seems to be getting slow played by Kelly and Company. We have a good shot here, but might have to hold on through Signing Day if he does commit.

    LB Nick Jackson -- high quality athlete. No question about his abilities on tape. Another kid for whom NU seems in a good spot (early offer, multiple visits, best friend on the basketball team), but is a very tough read. Not a big fan of officials to Duke and Virginia (I think... can't re-confirm) without a return to NU (where he has yet to take an official). Seems to be waiting on "name" offers to me, but would welcome him to Evanston with open arms.

    There's a handful of other guys who would be great additions, but where I don't think we have much of a realistic chance (i.e. Malik Washington and Raymond Woodie). The three above seem like viable possibilities, but are each a pretty tough read right now.

    All in all, this is another solid class that has a chance to become excellent if we can add at least a couple guys from the second group.
     
    1 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 11:05 AM
    ColumbusCatFan1, FrancisSearle75, freewillie07 and 11 others like this.
  2. zbag51

    zbag51 Well-Known Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2018
    Messages:
    98
    Likes Received:
    49
    Great write up, thanks for the info!
     
    2 zbag51, Oct 9, 2018 at 11:59 AM
  3. RhabdoWildcat

    RhabdoWildcat Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2009
    Messages:
    774
    Likes Received:
    136
    Nice summary. I'm excited about the class.
     
    3 RhabdoWildcat, Oct 9, 2018 at 12:04 PM
  4. Fitz51

    Fitz51 Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 21, 2008
    Messages:
    7,882
    Likes Received:
    2,177
    Location:
    Chicago
    The teen videos I watch clearly state that the participants are at least 21 years of age. Shame on the rest of you!
     
    4 Fitz51, Oct 9, 2018 at 12:15 PM
  5. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    That was both extremely weird and a lie.
     
    5 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 12:19 PM
    FrancisSearle75 and lunker35 like this.
  6. GOUNUII

    GOUNUII Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2004
    Messages:
    3,097
    Likes Received:
    947

    I don't think "solid" does justice to describing this class, especially in terms of its most pressing needs. Those needs and my additional comments.

    1.QB ... Johnson is the highest rated, most sought after QB ever.
    2.WR ... Still open ... But Hooper Price and Kirtz would provide NU with its best 1-2 punch at WR recruiting ever.
    3.OT ... Foster and Franks are a major step up and the most sought after, highly rated OT combo ever.
    4.DT ... On film and otherwise, Gold and Ogles are the best 1-2 punch at DT I can remember.
    5.DB ... Azema and Heard every bit as promising as McDonald and Newsome.

    The balance of the class has its ups and downs as you describe. But hitting it out of the park on the most pressing needs garners this class a rating well above "solid" IMHO.

    GOUNUII
     
    6 GOUNUII, Oct 9, 2018 at 1:29 PM
    nycat33 likes this.
  7. Hungry Jack

    Hungry Jack Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2008
    Messages:
    15,623
    Likes Received:
    4,965
    Location:
    The People's Republic of Chicago
    Have to think Larkin’s retirement sweetens the pot for young. He reminds me of Bryant Koback, a kid I liked a lot, who went to Kentucky and then transferred home to Toledo for family reasons.
     
    7 Hungry Jack, Oct 9, 2018 at 1:37 PM
  8. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    1) I only give partial credit on Johnson as he isn't/wasn't a "true" 2019... but sure will be nice to have him pick up the torch after Clayton.
    2) As you said, still open. Just Kirtz and Dennis would be pretty "meh," but adding Hooper-Price would put it over the top.
    3) They're both high quality prospects, but both projects in their own way (Foster in learning the position and bulking up, Franks in getting much more functionally strong). More development means more uncertainty.
    4) Will give you this one, but our DT play has been pretty consistently good for a while now and would like to see prospects with a similar profile on the offensive side of the ball.
    5) Agreed, though was disappointed not to find any tape on Mitchell. I tend to think he might be either pushed to safety or be the "odd man out" at corner.

    So, in summary... not quite as convinced as you at OT, DT and DB are good but maybe not as impactful to the program, and work yet to be done at WR.
     
    8 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 1:41 PM
  9. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    While probably true, it's been EXTREMELY hard to get a read on Young. Not sure if he knows what he wants, so hard to decipher where he might end up.
     
    9 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 1:44 PM
  10. Fitz51

    Fitz51 Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 21, 2008
    Messages:
    7,882
    Likes Received:
    2,177
    Location:
    Chicago
    You've gotta read the fine print at the beginning.
     
    10 Fitz51, Oct 9, 2018 at 2:01 PM
  11. Purple Pile Driver

    Purple Pile Driver Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 14, 2014
    Messages:
    6,689
    Likes Received:
    2,434
    If we land Hooper Price, Walker and a strong RB, I will also rate it as better than solid. The jury is still out as we probably have 20% of the class still unknown.
     
    11 Purple Pile Driver, Oct 9, 2018 at 2:07 PM
  12. hdhntr1

    hdhntr1 Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 6, 2006
    Messages:
    17,433
    Likes Received:
    1,422
    At this point it would seem our highest need is RB. Earlier when we had Larkin it made sense why a top RB would want to go elsewhere as it looked like we had a bell cow for another couple years. But now... it would look like we have a perfect situation for someone to walk in and take over
     
    12 hdhntr1, Oct 9, 2018 at 2:59 PM
  13. DaCat

    DaCat Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    10,496
    Likes Received:
    2,680
    Good info, GCG. Obviously we won't know yet how 2019 stacks up to the two previous classes, but the 2017 class is turning out very good so far.
     
    13 DaCat, Oct 9, 2018 at 4:18 PM
  14. SmellyCat

    SmellyCat Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    2,669
    Likes Received:
    997
    Just a question for those of you who like to watch highlight tapes: is there any rhyme or reason as to the order of the highlights? Is it chronological? Are the better ones at the beginning, or do you put the best ones at the end for the grand finale? I find when I watch these things, I generally lose interest pretty quickly unless we're looking at Barry Sanders or something, so I would think they would be top loaded. Then again, that's just me, and to someone who does this for a living (or just does it for a hobby), that shouldn't matter as much.

    Follow-up question, for those that look at a lot of these, what was the best tape you've ever seen?
     
    14 SmellyCat, Oct 9, 2018 at 5:12 PM
  15. DkeCat

    DkeCat Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2002
    Messages:
    1,378
    Likes Received:
    254
    Top loaded.

    Jadaveon Clowney
    Noel Divine
    Adrian Peterson
    Reggie Bush
     
    15 DkeCat, Oct 9, 2018 at 5:28 PM
  16. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    Usually edited with better plays up front.

    Lache Seastrunk is up there.
     
    16 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 5:38 PM
  17. Chuckster1973

    Chuckster1973 Well-Known Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 3, 2018
    Messages:
    173
    Likes Received:
    40
    Back to the running back question, I thought people were fairly excited about Bowser Moten and brown previously. Is the concern now that none of them are Big Ten started Worthy?
     
    17 Chuckster1973, Oct 9, 2018 at 5:42 PM
  18. phatcat

    phatcat Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 5, 2001
    Messages:
    9,148
    Likes Received:
    1,520
    Location:
    Baltimore
    As frustrating as it is to watch the offense grovel around, and have to read a bunch of "fire McCall" posts, I'm ok with putting the stars in on defense. Indefinitely.
     
    18 phatcat, Oct 9, 2018 at 6:17 PM
  19. xyzbobxyz

    xyzbobxyz Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 12, 2005
    Messages:
    2,634
    Likes Received:
    376
    Thing is, we should be pretty strong at DL, DB, even SB. We need a good RB recruit, we seemingly could use another stud LB recruit...and of course someone to develop those OL and WR recruits (sorry, can’t help myself).

    I really hope we land a couple more impact recruits...and some new coaches (sorry...).
     
    19 xyzbobxyz, Oct 9, 2018 at 7:34 PM
  20. DaCat

    DaCat Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    10,496
    Likes Received:
    2,680
    In all seriousness, I think WR coaching is less of an issue than OL coaching. The latest evidence of WR “development” is the breakout season of Flynn Nagel, who is having a great year, and quite improved vs. the freshman version of himself, although he was talented enough to play as a true frosh.
     
    20 DaCat, Oct 9, 2018 at 8:25 PM
  21. freewillie07

    freewillie07 Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2017
    Messages:
    1,376
    Likes Received:
    813
    Shouldn't Josh DeBerry be added to "The Board," as he took a recent visit, or is there something I'm missing? I figured the ideal finish to the class would be him, Jackson, Young and Hooper-Price.
     
    21 freewillie07, Oct 9, 2018 at 9:05 PM
  22. GOUNUII

    GOUNUII Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2004
    Messages:
    3,097
    Likes Received:
    947
    The depth at DT is paper thin. 2016 has only Miller. 2017 gave us only Kent. 2018 was a total whiff. That’s 2 DTs in 3 years, making 2019 a critical recruiting year for the position. Carnifax may never play. Walk Ons won’t help.
     
    22 GOUNUII, Oct 9, 2018 at 9:41 PM
  23. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    He took a visit, but it was an unofficial visit and NU seems full at DB. I would guess that he would only be a "take" if the other guys head elsewhere and he remains uncommitted (just my opinion), perhaps if it is determined that Heard could play WR instead of CB.
     
    23 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 9:44 PM
  24. gocatsgo2003

    gocatsgo2003 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2006
    Messages:
    20,174
    Likes Received:
    3,821
    Saunders and Carnifax are both 2016 and will likely end up inside, health-dependent. Goens and Gaziano also have another year left apiece and have the size to play inside on occasion, especially in passing situations.
     
    24 gocatsgo2003, Oct 9, 2018 at 9:47 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page