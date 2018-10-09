Class of 2019: Tape Watch/Where We Are

Just a question for those of you who like to watch highlight tapes: is there any rhyme or reason as to the order of the highlights? Is it chronological? Are the better ones at the beginning, or do you put the best ones at the end for the grand finale? I find when I watch these things, I generally lose interest pretty quickly unless we're looking at Barry Sanders or something, so I would think they would be top loaded. Then again, that's just me, and to someone who does this for a living (or just does it for a hobby), that shouldn't matter as much.



Follow-up question, for those that look at a lot of these, what was the best tape you've ever seen?

Click to expand...