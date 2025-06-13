Commitments

Remaining Targets

Thoughts

Seems like we’ve wrapped our two major official visit weekends, time as good as any for a quick class of 2026 check-in. Collected below are available tape and thoughts on our commitments, priority targets, and next steps.* Upcoming OV to Minnesota* Would be my guess for filling the 4th/last OL spot* Upcoming OV to TCU, already OV’d to Houston* Feels like a kid who will stay in Texas* Upcoming OV to Georgia Tech* Feels like a kid who will stay down south* Upcoming OVs to West Virginia and Cincinnati* Feels like a great fit for NU, but might lose his spot if he insists on taking both those visits* OV’d to Oklahoma and Duke, upcoming to Minnesota* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO* Local high academic kid seems Iike a perfect fit for NU* Not sure why he didn’t/wouldn’t commit right away* OV’d to Stanford and Kentucky, upcoming to NC State* Tough to read, could come down to NU and Stanford* Recent camp offer* Primary competition seems to be Syracuse, where he also earned an offer in camp* OV’d to Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Wake Forest, upcoming to Indiana* Recently offered by North Carolina* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO* OV’d to Michigan State and Mississippi State, upcoming OV to Auburn* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO* I still think our offensive skill recruiting is underwhelming on the whole, but actually somewhat encouraged by the OL recruiting* I would prefer to just not take a TE this cycle if we don’t land a top guy* DL recruiting underwhelming on paper, but tape is OK and Smith has earned a level of trust from me* LB and DB are typical “solid not spectacular” recruiting we have had in those positions for a while* I would guess we have another OV weekend to try wrapping up the rest of the class, likely including at least Costa and Drescher* Not surprised that our class is filling up pretty much as became the norm under Fitz with the bulk of commitments coming from the OV weekend(s)* Somewhat worryingly, we don’t seem to be able to close on guys once they leave campus for their OV