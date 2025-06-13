gocatsgo2003
Seems like we’ve wrapped our two major official visit weekends, time as good as any for a quick class of 2026 check-in. Collected below are available tape and thoughts on our commitments, priority targets, and next steps.
Commitments
QB Johnny O’Brien
RB Sean Morris
WR Keaton Reinke
WR Jaden McDuffie
OL Leighton Burbach
OL Owen Fors
OL Owen Jakubczak
DL Nick Zalewski
DL Calvin Lorek
LB Jacob Curry
LB Brayden Reilly
LB Gabe Davis-Ray
DB Davis Kinney
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19324469/67510a8faa0c9298c947716a
Remaining Targets
* Primarily guys who have taken an OV to NU or are more recent offers
OL Lucas Tielsch
* Upcoming OV to Minnesota
* Would be my guess for filling the 4th/last OL spot
OL Rhett Gray
* Upcoming OV to TCU, already OV’d to Houston
* Feels like a kid who will stay in Texas
OL Bear Fretwell
* Upcoming OV to Georgia Tech
* Feels like a kid who will stay down south
OL Tristan Comer
* Upcoming OVs to West Virginia and Cincinnati
* Feels like a great fit for NU, but might lose his spot if he insists on taking both those visits
TE Tyler Ruxer
* OV’d to Oklahoma and Duke, upcoming to Minnesota
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO
K Micah Drescher
* Local high academic kid seems Iike a perfect fit for NU
* Not sure why he didn’t/wouldn’t commit right away
DL Elijah Satchell
* OV’d to Stanford and Kentucky, upcoming to NC State
* Tough to read, could come down to NU and Stanford
DL Nick Costa
* Recent camp offer
* Primary competition seems to be Syracuse, where he also earned an offer in camp
DB Jeremiah Favorite
* OV’d to Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Wake Forest, upcoming to Indiana
* Recently offered by North Carolina
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO
DB TJ Umenyiora
* OV’d to Michigan State and Mississippi State, upcoming OV to Auburn
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO
Thoughts
* I still think our offensive skill recruiting is underwhelming on the whole, but actually somewhat encouraged by the OL recruiting
* I would prefer to just not take a TE this cycle if we don’t land a top guy
* DL recruiting underwhelming on paper, but tape is OK and Smith has earned a level of trust from me
* LB and DB are typical “solid not spectacular” recruiting we have had in those positions for a while
* I would guess we have another OV weekend to try wrapping up the rest of the class, likely including at least Costa and Drescher
* Not surprised that our class is filling up pretty much as became the norm under Fitz with the bulk of commitments coming from the OV weekend(s)
* Somewhat worryingly, we don’t seem to be able to close on guys once they leave campus for their OV
