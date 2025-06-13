ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING Class of 2026: Mid-Summer Check-In

gocatsgo2003

Mar 30, 2006
Seems like we’ve wrapped our two major official visit weekends, time as good as any for a quick class of 2026 check-in. Collected below are available tape and thoughts on our commitments, priority targets, and next steps.

Commitments
QB Johnny O’Brien

RB Sean Morris

WR Keaton Reinke

WR Jaden McDuffie

OL Leighton Burbach


OL Owen Fors


OL Owen Jakubczak


DL Nick Zalewski


DL Calvin Lorek


LB Jacob Curry


LB Brayden Reilly


LB Gabe Davis-Ray


DB Davis Kinney
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19324469/67510a8faa0c9298c947716a

Remaining Targets
* Primarily guys who have taken an OV to NU or are more recent offers
OL Lucas Tielsch
www.hudl.com

Lucas Tielsch Junior Year Highlights

Lucas Tielsch Junior Year Highlights
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Upcoming OV to Minnesota
* Would be my guess for filling the 4th/last OL spot

OL Rhett Gray
www.hudl.com

Junior Year Highlights

Junior Year Highlights
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Upcoming OV to TCU, already OV’d to Houston
* Feels like a kid who will stay in Texas

OL Bear Fretwell
www.hudl.com

Bear Fretwell CO 2026 Jr season

Bear Fretwell CO 2026 Jr season
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Upcoming OV to Georgia Tech
* Feels like a kid who will stay down south

OL Tristan Comer
www.hudl.com

2024 Full Season Highlights

2024 Full Season Highlights
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Upcoming OVs to West Virginia and Cincinnati
* Feels like a great fit for NU, but might lose his spot if he insists on taking both those visits


TE Tyler Ruxer
www.hudl.com

Tyler Ruxer | 2026 TE | Jr. Season

Tyler Ruxer | 2026 TE | Jr. Season
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* OV’d to Oklahoma and Duke, upcoming to Minnesota
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO

K Micah Drescher
www.hudl.com

Junior Season Highlights

Junior Season Highlights
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Local high academic kid seems Iike a perfect fit for NU
* Not sure why he didn’t/wouldn’t commit right away

DL Elijah Satchell
www.hudl.com

Junior Season Film

Junior Season Film
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* OV’d to Stanford and Kentucky, upcoming to NC State
* Tough to read, could come down to NU and Stanford

DL Nick Costa
www.hudl.com

Junior Year Highlights - 2024

Junior Year Highlights - 2024
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* Recent camp offer
* Primary competition seems to be Syracuse, where he also earned an offer in camp

DB Jeremiah Favorite
www.hudl.com

Junior Season Highlights

Junior Season Highlights
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* OV’d to Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Wake Forest, upcoming to Indiana
* Recently offered by North Carolina
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO

DB TJ Umenyiora
www.hudl.com

TJ Umenyiora Junior Season

TJ Umenyiora Junior Season
www.hudl.com www.hudl.com

* OV’d to Michigan State and Mississippi State, upcoming OV to Auburn
* Feels unlikely to end up at NU, IMO

Thoughts
* I still think our offensive skill recruiting is underwhelming on the whole, but actually somewhat encouraged by the OL recruiting
* I would prefer to just not take a TE this cycle if we don’t land a top guy
* DL recruiting underwhelming on paper, but tape is OK and Smith has earned a level of trust from me
* LB and DB are typical “solid not spectacular” recruiting we have had in those positions for a while
* I would guess we have another OV weekend to try wrapping up the rest of the class, likely including at least Costa and Drescher
* Not surprised that our class is filling up pretty much as became the norm under Fitz with the bulk of commitments coming from the OV weekend(s)
* Somewhat worryingly, we don’t seem to be able to close on guys once they leave campus for their OV
 
  • Like
Reactions: Jonny2TheP, Arlcatsfan, Jam Cat and 8 others
