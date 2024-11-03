ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Northwestern PFF snap count analysis vs. Purdue

M

mshelton33

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 16, 2021
1,792
3,071
113
TEAM

One quick note before the breakdowns by unit. NU ran more plays than Purdue, 72-65, and won time of possession, 35:01 - 24:59. It was the first time they've run more plays and held the ball longer than their opponents since Week 3 vs. Eastern Illinois.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: CoralSpringsCat and lou v
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M

FOOTBALL Northwestern PFF snap count analysis vs. Iowa

Replies
24
Views
829
The Rock
hdhntr1
H
M

FOOTBALL Northwestern PFF snap count analysis vs. Wisconsin

Replies
10
Views
762
The Rock
Hungry Jack
Hungry Jack
M

FOOTBALL Northwestern PFF snap count analysis at Maryland

Replies
4
Views
718
The Rock
LakefillLobster
L
M

FOOTBALL Northwestern PFF grade analysis vs. Iowa

Replies
8
Views
466
The Rock
loyolacat
L
M

FOOTBALL Monday Washington PFF Analysis

Replies
2
Views
552
The Rock
SimpsonElmwood
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back