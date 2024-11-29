ADVERTISEMENT

RIVALS BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Get 75% off the first year of an annual subscription

M

mshelton33

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 16, 2021
1,880
3,176
113
Use promo code RIVALS24 at this link to get 75% off a one-year subscription to WildcatReport!

This is our deepest discount for an annual subscription this year and gives you access to premium content and The Rock message board.

Offer valid through 12/2/24. Sign up today!

Link: Get 75% off WildcatReport
 
Last edited by a moderator:
mshelton33 said:
Use promo code RIVALS24 at this link to get 75% off a one-year subscription to WildcatReport!

This is our deepest discount for an annual subscription this year and gives you access to premium content and The Rock message board.

Offer valid through 12/2/24. Sign up today!

Link: Get 75% off WildcatReport
Click to expand...
Wait! If @IGNORE2 and I get this, will we avoid any timeouts while we have the subscription?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
  • Sticky

RIVALS BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Get 75% off the first year of annual subscription to WildcatReport

Replies
0
Views
83
Wildcat Basketball Board
mshelton33
M
lou v

Get a year of WR for just $20.21! Hurry, deal ends Friday!

Replies
0
Views
459
FloridAlum Memorial Football Board
lou v
lou v
lou v

Get a year of WR for just $20.21! Hurry, deal ends Friday!

Replies
0
Views
777
Wildcat Basketball Board
lou v
lou v
lou v
  • Locked

Subscribe to WR now and get 25% off + a $75 Nike.com gift code!

Replies
0
Views
1K
FloridAlum Memorial Football Board
lou v
lou v
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back