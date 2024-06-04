lou v
It's June, which means it's visit season for college basketball recruiting.
Head coach Chris Collins and his staff were on the road in May, checking out prospects in AAU tournaments across the country during the Evaluation Period. Now that the Dead Period that prohibits recruiting contact ended on June 2, they will try to get their top Class of 2025 targets on campus this month.
The program will have to replace guards Ty Berry and Brooks Barnhizer, and big man Matt Nicholson, at a minimum, after the 2024-25 season.
These are the seven players -- five guards and two bigs -- that sources say are the program’s primary focus right now:
GUARDS
Mason Blackwood
Jaden Forsythe
Phoenix Gill
Josiah Sanders
Simon Walker
BIGS
Cade Bennerman
Brady Koehler
