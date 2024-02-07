NATIONAL SIGNING DAY - FEBRUARY WINDOW

mshelton33
It's National Signing Day, again! The Wildcats signed their first 15 commits in the early December window that has become the de facto signing date, but just one of those signees was an offensive lineman as doubt was cast over offensive line coach Kurt Anderson's job security. The doubt proved true and Anderson and the program parted ways in early January. The Wildcats have since reportedly signed Bill O'Boyle and quickly set out to bolster their class.
Now, for the second, traditional window, the Wildcats are poised to add two more scholarship offensive linemen: Ezomo Oratokhai and Dennis Rahouski.
They also hold six commitments from preferred walkons, which you can track here: PWO Tracker
Walkons will not legally sign today or ahead of their arrival to campus as LOIs are a legal document directly tied to financial aid awards, but it is common for PWOs to take part in the tradition of NSD at their schools in a ceremonial fashion.
