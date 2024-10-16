mshelton33
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jun 16, 2021
-
- 1,743
-
- 3,032
-
- 113
For anyone who has had gripes with player scores in the past, here's head coach David Braun for you this week: "We don't put too much stock in PFF grades". But, before you close the tab, Braun has more: "It's an incredible tool for us in breakdown".
So, like I've said before, take the numbers with a grain of salt, but I think there are a few different analytics here that are helpful, especially with quarterbacking in terms of time to throw, depth and location, targets, as well as blocking, run success lanes and snap counts.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
So, like I've said before, take the numbers with a grain of salt, but I think there are a few different analytics here that are helpful, especially with quarterbacking in terms of time to throw, depth and location, targets, as well as blocking, run success lanes and snap counts.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.