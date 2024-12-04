ADVERTISEMENT

WILDCAT REPORT OFFICIAL SIGNING DAY THREAD

Good morning and happy Signing Day! The era of the National Letter of Intent is over and Signing Day has been moved up nearly three weeks from where it was last season to accommodate for the portal opening soon on Dec. 9.

Northwestern enters the day with 19 public commitments and the chance for at least one more when running back Daniel Anderson announces his decision at 11:30 am. In place of NLIs, players will sign financial aid agreements that nominally serve the same purpose of solidifying their commitment and making it a violation for other programs to contact them until they hit campus.
 
mshelton33 said:
Good morning and happy Signing Day! The era of the National Letter of Intent is over and Signing Day has been moved up nearly three weeks from where it was last season to accommodate for the portal opening soon on Dec. 9.

Northwestern enters the day with 19 public commitments and the chance for at least one more when running back Daniel Anderson announces his decision at 11:30 am. In place of NLIs, players will sign financial aid agreements that nominally serve the same purpose of solidifying their commitment and making it a violation for other programs to contact them until they hit campus.
Kind of sad to see how much this event has been de emphasized. I remember when it was a big deal and NU used to host a signing day event at the ESPN Zone. I miss those days.
 
Still waiting on Mason, LaPorte, Johnson and possibly Anderson once he makes his formal announcement later this morning.
 
