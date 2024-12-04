WILDCAT REPORT OFFICIAL SIGNING DAY THREAD

Good morning and happy Signing Day! The era of the National Letter of Intent is over and Signing Day has been moved up nearly three weeks from where it was last season to accommodate for the portal opening soon on Dec. 9.



Northwestern enters the day with 19 public commitments and the chance for at least one more when running back Daniel Anderson announces his decision at 11:30 am. In place of NLIs, players will sign financial aid agreements that nominally serve the same purpose of solidifying their commitment and making it a violation for other programs to contact them until they hit campus.